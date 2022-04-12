uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Large Volume Increase

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 473,702 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $882.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 62.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $71,452.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 423,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in uniQure by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

