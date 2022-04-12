Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,083.09

Shares of Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,083.09 ($14.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,142 ($14.88). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,122 ($14.62), with a volume of 534,902 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.59) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.90) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,075.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,083.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,729.55).

Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

