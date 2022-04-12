United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 674.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.