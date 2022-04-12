Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Hits $0.19

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $17,114.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.38 or 0.07568903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 1.00003336 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

