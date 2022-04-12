UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UpHealth.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.
UpHealth stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 875,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,987. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02.
About UpHealth (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
