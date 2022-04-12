Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $47.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.58.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 785,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,387. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

