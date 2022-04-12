USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $456,704.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07626975 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,195.48 or 0.99677056 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

