Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 1,736,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

