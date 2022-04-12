V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $115,857.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,330,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $105.81 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

