Valens GroWorks (VLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valens GroWorks (TSE:VLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Valens GroWorks to post earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Valens GroWorks (TSE:VLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$18.41 million during the quarter.

Get Valens GroWorks alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Valens GroWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens GroWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.