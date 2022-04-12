Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 905,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

