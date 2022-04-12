Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $215,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263,599 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,195,000 after acquiring an additional 243,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 125,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

