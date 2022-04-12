Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,195,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 198,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

