Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66.

