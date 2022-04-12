Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Increased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

