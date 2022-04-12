Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

