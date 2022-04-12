Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.24 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.