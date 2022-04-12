Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 331,881 shares.The stock last traded at $241.63 and had previously closed at $237.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

