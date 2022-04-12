Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.30. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $93.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.