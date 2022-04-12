Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Ventyx Biosciences had issued 9,472,656 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $151,562,496 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Ventyx Biosciences’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.