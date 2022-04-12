Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -734.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,364. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

