Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,169 shares of company stock worth $3,659,364 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 758,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 122.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.