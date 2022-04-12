Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
