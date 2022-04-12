Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VWDRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

