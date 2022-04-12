Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,367,100 shares, a growth of 500.7% from the March 15th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.3 days.

CNRAF remained flat at $$1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

