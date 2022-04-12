Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.50

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 13411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

