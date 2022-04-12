VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 2,164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEYGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.14% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

See Also

