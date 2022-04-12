VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $31.57 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

