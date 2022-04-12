Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 848.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1,513.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 24,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

