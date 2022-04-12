Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €15.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($16.41) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.46) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.91) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €11.85 ($12.88) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.55 and a 200-day moving average of €11.55. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($27.03).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

