Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.42

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 3259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 35.6% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth about $1,790,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

