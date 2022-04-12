VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on VivoPower International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VVPR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,299. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VivoPower International by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VivoPower International by 86.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VivoPower International (VVPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.