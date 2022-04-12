VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VNET Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,730,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 175,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $984.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $30.76.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

