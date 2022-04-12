Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 147

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,803. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
