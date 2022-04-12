Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 147

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,803. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 135,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 60.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 169.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

