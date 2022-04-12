Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

