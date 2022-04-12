W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.33 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.61.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $68.48.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

