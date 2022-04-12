Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($207.61) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($192.39) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.55 ($179.94).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €162.10 ($176.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.34. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($126.79) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($189.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

