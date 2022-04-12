Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Increased to €184.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €168.00 ($182.61) to €184.00 ($200.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.20.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $175.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.17. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.