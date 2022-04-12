Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $1.06 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.29 or 0.07595164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.85 or 1.00231269 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

