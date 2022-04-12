Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $85.73 million and $2.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,705.08 or 0.11814846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00190325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00039996 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.99 or 0.00384162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

