Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DISCA. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.10.

DISCA opened at $24.43 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

