Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.85. 1,574,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.15 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.