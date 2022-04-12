Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE WBR opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a boost from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Waterloo Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

