Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $291.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.84. Watsco has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.