Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $41,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,672,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,537,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,628,000 after buying an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,271. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

