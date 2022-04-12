Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hilton Food Group (HFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hilton Food Group (LON: HFG):

  • 4/12/2022 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,380 ($17.98) price target on the stock.
  • 4/1/2022 – Hilton Food Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on the stock.
  • 3/31/2022 – Hilton Food Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 3/24/2022 – Hilton Food Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on the stock.
  • 3/4/2022 – Hilton Food Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON HFG traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,190 ($15.51). 29,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 988 ($12.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.91).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.14), for a total value of £504,000 ($656,763.10).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

