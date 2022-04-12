Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average of $311.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

