Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives $16.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

WDOFF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 116,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

