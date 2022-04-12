Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 over the last three months. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

