Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $10.40. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 2,310 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $64.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.
Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.50%.
About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)
Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.
