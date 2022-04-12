Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $10.40. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 2,310 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $64.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 11.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.